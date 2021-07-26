Bute Park attack: Two in court on attempted murder charges
Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an attack in Cardiff's Bute Park last week.
Jason Edwards, 25, from Riverside, and Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.
A 54-year-old man remains in hospital on life support after the attack which happened in the early hours of Tuesday.
Both men were remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday 23 August.