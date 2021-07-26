First minister security review call after home protest
Security around First Minister Mark Drakeford should be reviewed after a protest outside his house, according to a specialist.
On Saturday, anti-lockdown protesters with loud speakers and banners shouted in the street outside his Cardiff home.
Dai Davies, a former head of security for the Royal Family, said the incident was "totally unacceptable".
South Wales Police said it would not comment on matters of security.
On Sunday, the force said it was made aware of a planned protest and about 500 people met at City Hall before moving to various locations throughout the city centre.
It said the protest passed peacefully, without incident and no arrests were made.
However, the protest has sparked condemnation from cross-party politicians who said the scenes amounted to "bullying".
"How were they allowed to get that close to the first minister's home?" said Mr Davies.
"There ought to be an urgent review again by those competent to do it, to actually review both his home, and any other minister, that may be affected by this very small lunatic fringe.
"You'll always get a small minority who want to seek to bully and harass.
"That's why I'm saying it is totally unacceptable, you know, whatever your views of the First Minister Mark Drakeford, that he shouldn't be subjected to this kind of abuse," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"He's doing his best, I've no doubt, but even whether he isn't, he's still democratically elected and deserves the protection of the law and the police force charged with keeping the Queen's peace.
"And if that's the Queen's peace then I'm a sugar fairy."
Crowds were pictured on social media standing outside the Welsh Labour leader's private home as speeches were made.
It came as other protests against restrictions and vaccines took place in cities across the globe, including Paris, Sydney, London and Toronto.
Carwyn Jones, who led Wales from 2009 until 2018, called the Cardiff protest "a favourite tactic of the far right in America".
Unlike some other countries' leaders, including Scotland and England, Wales' first minister does not have an official residence.