Denbigh: Man in hospital after 'serious assault'
- Published
A 23-year-old man is in hospital after being "seriously assaulted".
The incident happened near Denbigh town centre, Denbighshire, at about 01:00 BST, according to North Wales Police.
The victim, who suffered "serious injuries", is being treated at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.
Police are investigating the assault, which happened in the vicinity of the Star Grill kebab shop, Bridge Street.
