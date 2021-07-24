Snowdonia: Cars towed away for 'dangerous' parking
Authorities have begun towing away dangerously-parked cars in Snowdonia.
The move comes amid concern last summer's scenes of severe congestion were being repeated.
On Saturday, a Seat Leon and Dacia Duster were removed for causing dangerous obstruction on the A5 at Dyffryn Ogwen, near Bethesda.
They were taken as part of a joint operation by Gwynedd Council, Snowdonia National Park Authority, and North Wales Police.
Recent hot weather has drawn people "in their thousands", said Gwynedd councillor Gareth Griffiths.
"There have been instances of dangerous parking and we are reacting to it," he said.
"Last year was an exception, hopefully. Over the winter months we have made plans.
"What we weren't anticipating was how many people would come to the area and we are reacting to that as best we can."
He insisted Gwynedd was open and everybody was welcome, but all they were asking was for people to "respect the area".
"We're not asking much," he said. "It's just common sense at the end of the day."
Snowdonia National Park Authority chairman, Wyn Jones, said the problem was not as bad as last year, but there still a number of people parking irresponsibly.
"The numbers we've got coming to Snowdonia seem to be as high as it was last year," he said.
"There are an awful lot of people coming to this area."
In one weekend last July, more than 500 cars parked on mountain roads in Snowdonia, with people camping in laybys to hike up Snowdon.