Bute Park: Two charged with attempted murder after man hurt
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in a park.
Police say he remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital after an attack in Bute Park, Cardiff, at about 01:00 BST on Tuesday.
Two men from Cardiff aged 25 and 36 are due to appear before city magistrates on Monday.
Detectives are appealing for help to identify a third suspect, an unknown woman.
The injured man is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
His family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.
An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and patrols have been increased in the area.
Det Insp Stuart Wales from South Wales Police said: "This serious assault has caused understandable concern locally and we want to reassure the public that a significant number of inquiries are ongoing.
"We will be relentless in identifying and bringing to justice anyone involved in this violent attack.
"I'd also appeal directly to the female suspected of being involved in this incident to come forward voluntarily."