Covid: Wizz Air postpones Cardiff Airport launch
Budget airline Wizz Air has postponed its launch at Cardiff Airport until next year, citing Covid restrictions as the reason for the delay.
The airline was set to bring 40 new jobs to the airport with nine European routes and seasonal flights to Egypt.
Cardiff Airport, which is owned by the Welsh government, said Wizz Air flights would be available from March 2022.
It will become the airline's fourth base in the UK, following Luton, Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield.
Spencer Birns, chief executive of Cardiff Airport, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic continues to heavily impact the aviation industry, and the situation remains fluid. All airlines are reviewing their flying programmes globally based on international restrictions and demand.
"We understand the decision taken by Wizz Air to postpone their Cardiff base launch until 2022, due to ongoing restrictions and coronavirus regulations in the UK and Europe. We continue to work closely with the airline ahead of their launch next year and flights are on sale from March 2022."