Covid: How many deaths have there been in Wales?
A further four people have died with Covid in Wales, Public Health Wales (PHW) figures have shown.
This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since 2 April, when five deaths were reported.
It takes the number of deaths with Covid in Wales this month to 21, and the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,594.
A further 712 positive Covid cases were also reported, bringing Wales' case total to 234,880.
Cases have steadily increased since June, as the more infectious Delta variant has become the dominant strain across Wales and the UK.
How many cases are being reported in Wales?
Although we are still seeing a much higher number cases being reported than in April or May, there has not been an exponential growth in new cases reported.
Although 712 cases were reported on Thursday, a week ago this number was 1,117, and a week before that it was 713.
This suggests the growth in cases may be easing off, although numbers are still high across Wales.
What's the case rate in Wales?
In the most recent rolling seven-day average, Wales' case rate stood at 189.4 per 100,000 people.
The four areas with the highest case rates were all in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health board area:
- Denbighshire - 505.8 per 100,000
- Conwy - 354.9 per 100,000
- Wrexham - 317.7 per 100,000
- Flintshire - 282.5 per 100,000
Carmarthenshire has the lowest case rate (94.3), followed by Neath Port Talbot (101.9) and Pembrokeshire (111.3)
Wales' positivity rate, or the amount of tests returning a positive result, is 10.3%.
The World Health Organisation states positivity rate should remain below 5% for a sustained period before restrictions are eased, although this does not factor in the effect of vaccinations.
How many people have had the Covid vaccine in Wales?
About 72% of people in Wales (2,285,118) have now had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, compared with 69.4% for the whole of the UK.
Of these, 1,959,641 (61%) have also had their second jab, which also compares favourably with the all-UK figure of 54.4%.