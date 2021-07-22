'Serious' crash as car hits people outside Pontyclun pub
- Published
A car has hit a number of people outside a pub in south Wales in a "serious" crash.
At least five ambulances are at the Windsor Hotel in Llantrisant Road, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The police and fire services are also in attendance. The ambulance service was called to the scene at 20:25 BST.
South Wales Police said six people had been taken to hospital in the "critical incident".
Pub manager Tia Lewis told BBC Wales: "A car came, crashed off the road and hit people sat in the beer garden.
"The car hit the wall of the pub too. It was very frightening, we can't believe it. I just hope the people hurt are okay.
"The pub was pretty busy and because of the nice weather there was obviously people outside. It was a silver 4x4."
The ambulance service said there was an air ambulance at the scene along with a hazard response team, rapid response vehicles and five other vehicles.
#INCIDENT | Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Llantrisant Road in Pontyclun near the Windsor pub.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) July 22, 2021
A vehicle has collided with a number of pedestrians.
The public is advised to avoid the area while the matter is being dealt with. ^ge pic.twitter.com/fzA0LVUF6n
South Wales Police said on Twitter: "Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Llantrisant Road in Pontyclun near the Windsor pub."
A police cordon is in place around the street.
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said in a tweet: "Shocking news from Pontyclun this evening. Thank you to the efforts of the emergency services on the scene. My thoughts are with everyone involved."