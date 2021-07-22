Motorcyclist killed in crash on A44 near Aberystwyth
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving a lorry.
Police said the crash happened on the A44 between Capel Bangor and Goginan, near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, at about 15:15 BST on Wednesday.
The rider of an orange Honda motorbike died at the scene after crashing with a blue Volvo HGV lorry, according to Dyfed Powys Police.
The force said the rider's next of kin had been informed and appealed for witnesses.
