Motorcyclist killed in crash on A44 near Aberystwyth

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe motorcyclist died at the scene following the crash with a HGV lorry

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash involving a lorry.

Police said the crash happened on the A44 between Capel Bangor and Goginan, near Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, at about 15:15 BST on Wednesday.

The rider of an orange Honda motorbike died at the scene after crashing with a blue Volvo HGV lorry, according to Dyfed Powys Police.

The force said the rider's next of kin had been informed and appealed for witnesses.

