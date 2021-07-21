Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Cardiff's Bute Park
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with serious injuries in a park.
An 18-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and robbery.
The pair, from Cardiff's Riverside and Llanrumney areas, remain in custody at Cardiff Bay police station.
A 54-year-old man, from Butetown, Cardiff, is in University Hospital Wales in a life-threatening condition.
The victim was attacked in the city's Bute Park at about 01.10 BST on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea from South Wales Police said: "Our investigations will continue until we find all of those responsible and bring them to justice."