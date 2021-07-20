Heatwave: People 'walking into A&E with life-threatening conditions'
People have been walking into A&E with life-threatening conditions because of ambulance delays during the heatwave, a hospital boss has said.
Morriston Hospital in Swansea made the revelation amid a 30% rise in life-threatening "red" calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the past week.
On Monday, ambulance chiefs said the service was at risk of being disrupted.
It said the hot weather and hospital delays meant demand had overtaken its capacity to respond safely.
An extreme heat warning - the UK's first - is in place across large parts of Wales and southern England until Thursday.
Morriston Hospital said the heatwave was putting an additional strain on health services which were already experiencing high demand.
Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) figures showed overall calls had risen by 11% compared to last Monday, with red category calls up by almost 30%, and were up 29% compared to the same Monday last year.
It responded by asking people to make their own way to hospital in some cases.
WAST operations director Lee Brooks said: "Yesterday's heat, coupled with the delays at hospitals, meant we reached a point in the early evening where demand actually overtook our capacity to respond in a safe and timely way.
"For anyone who had an excessive wait for an ambulance yesterday, we are very sorry for your experience and this is not the service we want to provide."
Mr Brooks said the service was more stable on Tuesday but urged people only to call 999 "if a life is on the line".
Mark Poulden, clinical director of emergency medicine at Morriston, said: "Like emergency departments across Wales, Morriston Hospital has been seeing higher numbers of sicker patients coming through the doors for some time.
"As the Welsh Ambulance Service is under extreme pressure, we have begun seeing patients walk in with life-threatening conditions.
"All of this has a knock-on effect of increasing waiting times for those with less serious injuries or illnesses."