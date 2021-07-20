Cardiff man jumped from car after argument, inquest told
- Published
A man who died after jumping from a moving car had been arguing with his girlfriend in the moments before his death, an inquest has heard.
James Davies died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after suffering a "devastating brain injury" in the fall on 23 June last year.
The 28-year-old had a history of depression, self harm and alcohol and substance misuse, Pontypridd Coroner's Court was told.
A narrative conclusion was recorded.
The inquest heard Mr Davies had been at a barbecue at his mother's house in Grangetown with family that day.
In a statement to the court, Mr Davies' mother, Yvonne Beere, said her son was "great fun" and "very family-orientated" but she felt his father's drug problems had influenced him.
'Out of character'
She said he was "in a bad mood" and thought "this was him coming off the Valium" which she knew he had taken previously.
The court was also read a statement from Letitia Sannina who said she had been "casually dating" Mr Davies for three weeks, but the pair had known each other for some years.
She said his behaviour that day was "out of character" and he was "giving his mother attitude".
Later in the evening when Ms Sannina wanted to go home, the pair sat in the back seat of a car driven by Charlie Davies, a friend of Mr Davies.
He said the two were "bickering in the back" and Ms Sannina said she did not want to be with him.
Ms Sannina said Mr Davies responded by saying: "Oh it's like that, yeah? Then watch this," and jumped out of the car.
Driver Charlie Davies, who said he had been going no more than 20mph (32km/h) on Avondale Road, "remembered seeing James as he left the car" and then "heard a loud thud".
Mr Davies was taken to University Hospital of Wales and assessed, but his mother was told the next day by doctors that he was brain dead and the family agreed to donate his organs.
The cause of death was given as a devastating brain injury.
Toxicology reports found alcohol and cocaine in his blood but "not to high levels" and a police report concluded no third party was involved and there were no faults with the lock or door.
Assistant coroner Rachel Knight said evidence presented to the inquest suggested Mr Davies "deliberately opened the car door" but there was "insufficient evidence as to whether he understood the likely consequences of that act".
After the inquest, Ms Beere released a statement thanking those who tried to save her son.
She added: "We as a close family love James terribly, our family are devastated to have lost someone with such a big heart, a heart that was big enough to share with every member of his family. We miss him so much."