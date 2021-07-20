Hot weather: Welsh outlets shut due to 'unbearable' temperatures
A pub and a restaurant have both closed due to scorching temperatures in Wales.
The Pipeworks Bar said the heat was "unbearable" for staff behind the bar at Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The Stone Crab restaurant in the Welsh seaside resort of Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire has also shut and said it "cannot let our staff continue to suffer in this hot weather."
Monday was Wales' hottest day of 2021 as 30.9C temperatures were recorded in Cardiff amid an extreme weather alert.
The Met Office issued one of its new-style extreme heat weather warnings for the first time for parts of the UK, including larges parts of Wales, on Monday.
The amber warning will be in place until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to peak and could reach 33C (91.4F) in some western areas.
In a Facebook statement, the Pipeworks Bar said: "As well as being too hot outside, it's unbearable behind our bar.
"Everything that is keeping the drinks cold is making us even hotter," it said, referring to its three fridges.
"Plus, masks are just horrid to wear at the moment. So, it's only fair on the staff that we give them a couple of days off... We didn't ever think we would close due to sun."
Owner Simon Cole said he was also thinking of the customer enjoyment when making the decision.
"I went there and had a pint on my day off and the pint was warm within five minutes and it wasn't very nice," he told BBC Wales.
He said as well as the fridges, he had an ice machine which pumped out hot air and there was no air conditioning. Even their outdoor area which had a pergola was "like a greenhouse".
The temperature inside the bar when he opened up in the morning had registered 40C and a bottle of spirits he picked up was hot to the touch.
"It's mainly just for our staff to have a break and not have to endure the heat. I think they felt relief," he said.
"We have great staff. I messaged them at the weekend and they said it was awful.
"It's not worth the money to have upset staff. It's [only closing] for a few days."
The Stone Crab said on Facebook it is "with a heavy heart and with deep thought" that they have closed until Friday due to the Met Office's extreme temperature weather warnings.
"We cannot in good knowledge let our staff continue to suffer in this hot weather," their statement said.
"We have already been under significant pressure whilst working due to this heat wave, and the new warnings that have come out this evening make it unsafe for our staff to work, let alone the hours that we are all working due to staff shortages in the area."