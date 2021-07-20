Man admits manslaughter of David Jones in Holyhead
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a grandfather on Anglesey.
Gareth Jones, 48, of Lon Deg, Holyhead, will be sentenced on 27 July for killing David Jones, 58, last year.
Mr Jones died in hospital following an assault in Thomas Street, Holyhead, in November.
Charges against a second man, Stuart Larkin, 38, of Nimrod Walk, Holyhead, were dropped after no evidence was presented at Mold Crown Court.
At the time of his death, Mr Jones, known locally as DJ, was described as a "much-loved grandfather, father and partner" by his family.