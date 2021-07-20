Watchdog to probe Gwent Police officer's 'use of force' in video
- Published
An investigation into Gwent Police's "use of force" has begun after video emerged of an officer using "a number of baton strikes" on a man.
Footage was shared last week by Welsh Black Lives Matter groups after the incident was filmed on 9 July.
Events unfolded after a 41-year-old man was approached in connection with alleged driving offences.
An altercation began and the officer apparently used incapacitant spray and his baton.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a referral from Gwent Police.
Operations manager Melanie Palmer said: "Video footage of part of the incident has been released widely through social media.
"We will ensure we look at the full circumstances of the overall interaction Gwent Police officers had with the man in the lead-up to and during the arrest.
"We are investigating whether the officer's use of force was reasonable, proportionate and necessary in the situation that unfolded.
"We have contacted the man to explain our role and how the investigation will progress."
The incident occurred after two officers approached the man.
It is alleged he initially made off before the encounter being investigated, said to have happened in a garden at Livale Court, in Bettws, Newport.
Gwent Police previously said it was aware of a video and the officer was "not currently working in an operational role" as inquiries were ongoing.
The force has also said a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance before being charged later.
Ch Supt Tom Harding said the man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty.
He was later released under investigation on those charges.