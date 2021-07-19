Electrocuted apprentice 'should not have been alone'
A 21-year-old apprentice who died after cutting through live cables should not have been working alone, an inquest has heard.
Tom Owen's supervisor found him "lying face down in the trench" while working for Western Power Distribution in Cardiff on 30 January 2017.
His supervisor Gareth Rees said they had been working in separate trenches.
When asked who should have been present as he cut through cables, Mr Rees told the Pontypridd inquest: "Probably me".
He told the jury inquest he "should have been there throughout".
'Confused'
When asked why he had not provided personal supervision to Mr Owen, Mr Rees said: "I was too tied up doing other things."
He added: "On that day I got confused and lost in the moment at what we were trying to do."
In an earlier statement, Mr Rees said: "I have got confused between personal supervision and immediate supervision, I don't know the difference between the two".
He also said he had not checked if Mr Owen was wearing the correct personal protective equipment.
He said the work had been planned for two teams but only one team had been available that day.
Mr Rees said he wished he had stayed at the depot until another team was available but it was "not in my personality".
"I do not feel I can say no to my bosses," he added.
"I'd try and get the job done and solve my own problems. I'd try not to bother anyone else."
When asked how his apprentice could have thought the cable he was cutting through could have been neutral, Mr Rees said: "I'll never understand it"
The cutters Mr Owen used for cutting through the cable have been described to the inquest as unsuitable for live working.
Mr Rees said they were Mr Owen's own cutters and were the same as a pair he and many other jointers within Western Power Distribution used.
He said he had regularly used them for working on live cables.
Mr Rees said he had not been given any specific instruction on how to supervise an apprentice, adding: "I understood it was to help Tom through his training programme."
He said he was never officially notified that Mr Owen had failed a test to work on live cables, although Mr Owen had told him in a conversation.