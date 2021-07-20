Heatwave: Wales' temperatures could peak as holiday getaway begins Published 12 minutes ago

image copyright Cath Skerry image caption Sunbathers have been hitting the beach in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan

Temperatures in Wales could reach their highest this year on Wednesday as most of the country bakes on the sixth day of the heatwave, forecasters have said.

The Met Office, whose extreme heat weather warning covers large parts of the country, said temperatures could hit 32C (90F) in Wales.

So far the hottest day was Monday, with Cardiff recording 30.9C (88F).

It comes as millions of holidaymakers are set to hit the roads after swapping foreign holidays for staycations.

The RAC has warned Wednesday could be be the busiest day on the UK roads with 2.6 million leisure trips, followed by 2.3 million on Friday.

Traffic data expert Inrix has warned delays on the roads could be up to a third longer than normal July traffic as people holiday in the UK due to foreign holiday travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Wales is also expected to be one of the UK's most popular destinations with an RAC survey suggesting 11% of people are heading there.

image copyright Suzanna Edwards image caption Families have been enjoying the sun on Port Talbot's Aberavon beach

How hot will it be on Wednesday?

A Met Office spokesman said: "With further sunny weather across much of Wales on Wednesday, temperatures are likely to be similar to recent days, perhaps even hotter.

"Highs of 31 or 32C are likely towards southern and eastern Wales, but the heat will be widespread."

image copyright Met Office

Will the hot weather last until the weekend? Analysis from BBC weather presenter Sue Charles

We're into heatwave conditions for most of Wales. The Met Office's new warning for extreme heat means we need to be wary of impacts such as heatstroke and sunburn as well as the effect on infrastructure and public transport.

A ridge of high pressure has been building over the UK over the past days, which is why it's been getting increasingly warmer.

On Wednesday we'll see a mild start with a little morning mist and patchy cloud but that will soon burn away leading to temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s.

Thursday and Friday will continue sunny and dry too, with just some patchy high cloud possible - and very warm again.

But could it all be over by the weekend? It does look like we could see the hot spell breaking down, with thundery showers pushing up from the south west on Friday.

Watch this space - that beer garden booked for the weekend may need a rethink.

image copyright National Botanic Garden of Wales image caption Visitors to National Botanic Garden of Wales' great glasshouse have been feeling the heat

How are Wales' gardens staying cool?

National Botanic Garden of Wales in Carmarthenshire said its visitor figures for June were at a 17-year high and July has so far been very busy.

"We've been nudging 1,000 a day throughout the hot period," said head of marketing David Hardy.

He said they had made some changes during the heatwave: "You wouldn't normally see us watering outdoors in west Wales, but we are doing that in certain places, so it really depends on the habitat and the plant."

He said it was particularly hot in the garden's great glasshouse: "The main issue is that with all that glass, the temperatures in there can go pretty high, so that's an issue for staff, visitors and volunteers.

"The shift patterns are slightly altered in order to give people extra breaks and visitors were bringing parasols today."

The school holidays have begun and the weather remains hot, meaning busier roads, lots of people holidaying across Wales and a very busy time for #TeamWAST.



Please use our service wisely and keep 999 for those who really need an 🚑. If you feel unwell, go to @NHS111Wales online. pic.twitter.com/JU2sDMv0SG — Welsh Ambulance (@WelshAmbulance) July 20, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. View original tweet on Twitter

'A perfect storm'

Inrix said one of the worst days for traffic could be Friday, including on the M4 east between junctions 29 and 24 at Newport.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: "We seem to have all the elements of a perfect storm on the UK's roads this summer - with millions of drivers having already planned their staycation trips, plus the very real prospect of huge numbers more booking last minute if their foreign travel plans end in tatters because of Covid travel restrictions.

"After the hot weather last weekend, the scene is really set for an incredibly busy few weeks on the country's roads, whether that's on motorways or on smaller, minor routes that take people to popular tourist destinations by the coast or in the countryside.

"It's never been more important to plan ahead to avoid the busiest times."

Which roads will be busiest?

Inrix said roads to watch for jams included parts of the M25, the A303 in Wiltshire, the M1 in the East Midlands and the M4 at Newport.

It also said to look out for hotspots including the M5 through Somerset and Devon and roads leading to other places such as the Lake District and the south coast.