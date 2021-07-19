A40 Carmarthenshire crash: Family pay tribute to victim
The family of a man who was one of two people killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "true gentleman".
Arwel Davies, 40, from Llanwrda, and Wyn Williams, 62, from Carmarthen, died in the crash on the A40 in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, on 8 July.
A young girl passenger was treated for minor injuries after a crash between a Daf lorry and Ford Transit tipper.
Father-of-two Mr Davies's death meant "heaven has gained a true gentleman", his family said in a statement.
A keen sportsman who had played rugby for Llandovery RFC, Mr Davies's family said "no words" could describe the effect he had had on their lives.
Mr Davies spent more than 20 years developing the business his father started more than 40 years ago.
"Our lives will never be the same following Arwel's tragic passing, however we can hold on to the special and fond memories that Arwel has left us with, his infectious smile, his sparkling blue eyes, and his attitude to live life to the full," the statement said.
"Arwel achieved so much in his 40 years, we are all so incredibly proud of him. Heaven has gained a true gentleman."