Defibrillator calls after Barry cricketer collapses
There are more calls to have defibrillators on grassroots sports grounds after a Vale of Glamorgan cricketer died after playing.
Maqsood Anwar, from Barry, was playing for Sully against Monkswood Cricket Club at their home pitch on Saturday afternoon when he was taken ill.
It is thought the father-of-three had a heart attack on one of the hottest days of the summer.
Friends and other players said a defib machine might have saved his life.
Sully Centurions said they will be discussing the issue of defibrillators at their club meeting on Monday night.
David Sylvester, club chairman, said a memorial fund will be set up in Maqsood Anwar's name.
Friend and fellow cricketer Zia Gehlan said his death was "so tragic", and when he spoke to Mr Anwar on Saturday, he was "over the moon" to be playing his third game for Barry.
He said: "Max bowled four overs, got a bit of pain in his chest and said he didn't feel well - he thought he had heat stroke and an ambulance was called.
"Then he collapsed, if he had known the symptoms it would have been different.
"Maqsood was one of the tallest and friendliest of men - he didn't smoke, he didn't drink, he was just one of the kindest of men.
"The ambulance was there and they confirmed it was a heart attack, they tried to revive him but if was too late.
"He passed away doing what he loved doing - playing cricket. If only Max knew what was happening but it would be two thumbs up and 'I'm fine, just give me water.'
"There should be a defibrillator on site, they could have had the machine on him. If clubs can afford covers this should be funded too."
Barry Athletic Cricket Club said Mr Anwar was "true gentleman" who had played for them for over 15 years and that they were "devastated" to hear about his death.
Nathan Baker said on twitter: "I think it's now time for all sporting venues to be provided with defibrillators. A true gentleman was taken away far too soon today at cricket, a man who I had the pleasure to call a friend."
Monkwood Cricket Club has also paid tribute on social media: "We would also like to express our thanks to the ambulance crew and first responders who attended the scene.
"Yesterday's events reiterate the necessity of having defibrillators at all sports venues. We support all calls for legislative change and funding to allow this."
Bay Dragons Cricket Club said: "Cardiff's cricket community is small and many of our players have great memories of him as a friend and a sportsman. Rest in peace Maqsood".
Labour MS Alun Davies - who had a cardiac arrest in a park last year - said he hoped to introduce a bill in the Senedd to deliver "universal coverage" for defibrillators.