Man's 'unexplained' death in Llantwit Major prompts police probe

Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man whose body has been discovered in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police has erected a cordon after officers were call to a property in central Llantwit Major.

The force said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained".

"A cordon is in place and inquiries are continuing," said the force in a brief statement on Twitter.

