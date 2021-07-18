Man's 'unexplained' death in Llantwit Major prompts police probe
- Published
Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man whose body has been discovered in the Vale of Glamorgan.
South Wales Police has erected a cordon after officers were call to a property in central Llantwit Major.
The force said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained".
"A cordon is in place and inquiries are continuing," said the force in a brief statement on Twitter.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.