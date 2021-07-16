One in 360 estimated to have Covid in Wales
It is estimated 8,400 people have Covid-19 in Wales, according to the latest weekly swab survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
That is the equivalent of one in 360 people - or 0.28% of the population.
Last week, the estimate was 9,000 people having Covid but the ONS said the estimate for Wales was "uncertain".
Meanwhile, although the average number of hospital patients testing positive has doubled in a week, admissions and critically ill patients remain low.
What does the swab survey tell us?
The ONS takes thousands of swab samples in Wales so this can pick up people who may not know they have Covid - but could be unknowingly spreading it.
It then estimates how many are likely to have Covid in the population.
This is reflecting the picture of the increase in positive tests in the community, which are picked up from people with symptoms or following routine testing in hospitals or care homes.
Analysis of the ONS swab results among different ages lead to the estimate that 0.6% of 10-year-olds and 0.52% of 20-year-olds in Wales had Covid in the week ending 10 July.
But it drops to 0.36% of 40-year-olds and 0.25% of 60-year-olds.
For the rest of the UK, the estimates are that infections are increasing, affecting one in 95 in England; in Northern Ireland it is one on 290 but uncertain and in Scotland it is estimated at one in 90.
How many people in hospital in Wales with Covid?
The key indicator - hospital figures - shows a mixed picture:
There are more patients who are confirmed Covid-positive - the average in hospital beds has doubled from 36 to 72 in a week. That's the highest since mid-April but 95% lower than during January's peak. The 89 patients include 32 in north Wales hospitals.
Critical care numbers are still relatively low and non-Covid patients outnumber Covid patients here by 15 to one.
Admissions also remain at low levels and thanks to the vaccine, the link between community cases and admissions has been weakened - so the picture looks very different from the start of the second wave.
How many cases in Covid in Wales?
The Wales case rate has risen slightly to 156.3 cases per 100,000.
The number of positive tests is running at an average of 704 a day across Wales.
The week before it was 553 and a month ago it was about 100.
Although cases are still rising, the doubling time is now about 14 days, whereas cases were doubling every 7 days towards the end of June.
This suggests the growth in cases might be slowing down.
The proportion of younger cases is still noticeable higher: 58% of positive tests reported today were aged under 30.
North east Wales still has the highest case rates, with Wrexham the highest on 303.8 per 100,000. It is showing signs of easing off and is 176th highest local authority in the UK.
However, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Flintshire councils issued a joint statement on Friday, saying that although hospital cases remained low, the virus still posed a serious risk to health as it spread.
"We're also seeing young, fit people suffering from long-Covid, which is having a major impact of their lives," they said.
"Everyone living, working and visiting Wales is asked to respect the difference in restrictions between England and Wales, and to stick to the regulations in place.
"Visitors to Wales are also asked to respect staff working in tourism, hospitality and leisure industries, who are all continuing to do their utmost to look after the health and welfare of those they work for and with."
Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire has the lowest case rate in the UK on Friday - 56.4 cases per 100,000.
Another five local authority areas in Wales are in the lowest 20.
Full vaccinations hit 60% mark
Two new deaths have been reported today by Public Health Wales - one occurred on Sunday 11 July and the other occurred back on Saturday 19 June. They happened in Betsi Cadwaladr and Cwm Taf Morgannwg health boards. The rolling average is 0.42 deaths a day. Three have occurred in the last week.
More than 60% of the total population of Wales has now been fully vaccinated (1,892,082). Wales is the first nation in the UK to pass this mark.
Nearly 92% of all vaccinations in the last week were second doses.