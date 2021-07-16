Anglesey and Gwynedd: Search for £1m Euromillions winner
- Published
Most of us are lucky if we find spare cash down the back of the sofa, but someone in north Wales may - unknowingly - be sitting on a fortune.
A £1m winning Euromillions ticket from 2 July is yet to be claimed.
The National Lottery said anyone living in Anglesey and Gwynedd should check their tickets to see if they had won the prize, and search in pockets and bags for any missing tickets.
The winner has until 29 December to claim the winnings.
Andy Carter, of Camelot, said he was desperate to find the "mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings".
"This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody's life," he said.
"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."
The winner was one of 20 to score a £1m jackpot from the draw after getting the winning code on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker. It is the only one yet to be claimed.
The winning code on the ticket in question was TXJV 25096.
"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win," Mr Carter added.