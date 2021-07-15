Powys council highways team investigated over tarmacadam misuse claim
Police are investigating "potential irregularities" in the highways department at Powys council.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it had been approached by the council and was working with council officers to "fully understand the issues".
Neither the police nor the council have given details as to the nature of the potential irregularities.
But it is understood they relate to the possible misuse of a significant amount of tarmacadam.
Concerns were raised last year by a councillor in the Llangynog area in the north of the county.
Local people contacted Bryn Davies after seeing a load of tarmacadam - which they assumed was for filling potholes or road repairs in the village - being laid on private driveways.
Llangynog Community Council minutes from July 2020 show the councillors discussed allegations of what was described as "excess tarmac" being sold while work was still needed to repair potholes on public roads in the area.
A note from the minutes of the same meeting said a local resident had had "a substantial length of drive rolled by council contractors when [public] road was unfinished".
This was while repairs were still needed to potholes on Pennant Road, Bala Road and Cwm Rhiwarth, according to the minutes.
In September 2020, it was reported to the community council that Mr Davies had "contacted the relevant portfolio holder in respect of tarmac being laid on a private road. He received an immediate response, an officer was sent out to look at the incident… the officer was concerned and is going to investigate".
Dyfed-Powys Police has now started an investigation.
A Powys council spokesperson said: "The county council is still investigating the allegations and cannot comment until all actions are complete. Discussions have taken place with Dyfed-Powys Police and Audit Wales."
Mr Davies said: "The matters raised are of great concern and transparency is essential in order to understand the extent of the problem and to give the public confidence that their money and resources are used for their intended purposes."
Audit Wales, the body that examines how public bodies manage and spend public money, said it had been made aware of the issues recently.
A spokesperson said "The council provided us with an update on their internal proceedings in dealing with the matter coupled with their commitment to review relevant processes within the highways service and to strengthen them going forward should any improvements be required.
"The council also informed us that it has been in discussions with Dyfed-Powys Police in respect of potential irregularities and that an investigation has commenced as a result.
"We will continue to monitor the position."