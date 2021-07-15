Man allegedly robbed of Gucci bag 'died of stab wounds'
A man who died after allegedly being robbed of his Gucci bag suffered "stab wounds to the trunk", an inquest has heard.
Ryan O'Connor, 26, who was a labourer, was found by police officers on a road in Alway, Newport on 10 June.
The inquest heard police and an ambulance were called and attended the scene of a "potential stabbing".
Newport Coroner's Court was told Mr O'Connor was pronounced dead at 21:39 BST by a doctor.
Coroner's Officer, Paul Richardson said a post-mortem examination was carried out and the provisional cause of death was given as "stab wounds to the trunk involving the lungs and heart".
The court heard Mr O'Connor's body was identified by his brother, Daniel O'Connor.
The hearing was adjourned pending the outcome of further investigations and is scheduled to resume in July 2022.
Three men and two boys have been remanded in custody and are accused of robbing and murdering Mr O'Connor. They will enter pleas to the charges in Crown Court in October.