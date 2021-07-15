BBC News

Unemployment in Wales fell as lockdown eased

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBetween March and May 73.6% of 16 to 64-year-olds in Wales were in employment

Unemployment in Wales fell as Covid restrictions started to ease in the spring, new figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate among 16 to 64-year-olds in Wales was 3.9% between March and May - a fall of 1% on the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate for the UK as a whole between March and May was 4.8%.

When compared with the same period last year, Wales' unemployment rose by 1.2%.

Related Topics

More on this story