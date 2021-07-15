Covid: People coming into Wales on public transport 'must wear masks'
- Published
People travelling into Wales from England will be told to wear face masks by rail companies, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Face coverings continue to be mandatory on public transport and in shops in Wales, while in England people will just be advised to wear them.
Mr Drakeford said it would be "simpler" if the same face-mask rules were applied across the whole of the UK.
It comes after he announced major changes to Covid rules in Wales.
The legal requirement to wear a face covering in shops, public transport and other enclosed public spaces in England will end on Monday, with the UK government only advising people to wear masks.
The majority of Covid rules in Wales are set to be scrapped from 7 August, as the nation moves into alert level zero.
However, face masks will still be legally required in shops and most indoor public places, meaning greater rules will exist here than over the border in England.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Mr Drakeford said it would be "simpler and clearer for everybody" if the UK government were to "bring itself in line" with Wales and Scotland on face coverings.
"I think it will be difficult for people in England to know exactly what is required of them," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Drakeford said public transport companies would "make sure that people are aware that when travelling in Wales different rules apply".
From Saturday, the numbers of people who are able to meet up indoors and outdoors will increase as Wales moves "fully" into alert level one.
The Welsh government previously took the decision to hold back on some parts of the level one unlocking four weeks ago due to the rise in cases because of the more transmissible Delta variant.
Social distancing laws in Wales outdoors will be scrapped, meaning people will be able to go within two metres of people they do not live with - or who are not in their extended households - without breaking Covid laws.
However, while this means people will be able to hug many friends - as long as they do so outside - for the first time in months, the Welsh government has urged people to "exercise caution" when getting close to those they do not live with.
"Coronavirus is still circulating in the community and we would encourage everyone to think about how they can protect themselves and their loved ones," they said.
Also on Saturday, changes to indoor rules mean any six people will be able to meet in a private home - meaning people can eat together and stay overnight and go on holiday together. These people do not have to be in your extended household.
Social distancing laws are set to end on 7 August, when Wales is set to move into its current lowest level of Covid restrictions - known as alert level zero - dependant on the public health situation.
Instead, businesses will be left to decide if they still need to keep customers and workers apart through risk assessment.