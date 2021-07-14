Kyle Walley death: Murder charge for Wrexham man, 18
An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Wrexham house.
Kyle Patrick Walley, 19, was found by police officers after the emergency services were called to a property in Eglwysfan, Rhosymedre, on Sunday.
A man, 18, from Wrexham, has been charged with murder and will appear at Mold Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
In tributes, Mr Walley's family described him as having the "biggest smile and sense of humour".