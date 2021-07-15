Rugby: Girls' plea to WRU to play last mixed games
Teenage girls who play mixed rugby are asking the WRU to let them play their last few games of the season.
Registration in July means children have been moved up to the next age group but some have not been able to play all the games they had planned.
Once children reach the under-14 age group, mixed rugby ends and girls move to an all-girls team or one of the WRU's 34 hubs.
The WRU said rugby had already continued past the usual season.
It said players and coaches needed time to adjust to their new age banding before fixtures begin again.
Poppy and Sioned, both 13, who have played for Bedwas RFC since they were six, said they were angry and sad about not being able to play their last few games of mixed rugby.
Sioned's mother Sara urged the WRU to change its mind.
"Just let them finish the season. She just wants to have a good couple of games with the boys and finish off the season. She just wants normality," she said.
"I think they have just gone with how it has always been in previous years. They should really have made an exception."
Sioned already plays girls-only rugby through the WRU's hub system, playing for the Chargers, but wants to finish off her mixed games.
She said: "I've been through a lot with Bedwas, they have always been there for my family and me.
"And I've made loads of new friends. And I just love rugby and I love playing for that club and it's just a shame I can't play for them any more."
Poppy was injured so could not go to the team's game on 4 July - not realising it would be the last time she could play for Bedwas.
She said it had been upsetting and made her "quite angry".
"It is so annoying. I didn't even have a lot of sessions back because of corona."
The pandemic has had a big impact on sport at all levels. For grassroots rugby, the WRU set out its vision in March for how the game could return.
Player registration happens every year and it is important to make sure clubs are covered for insurance.
The WRU said it made an announcement in the middle of June but Brienne, Poppy's mother, said she was given very little notice of the changes.
"Especially with Covid, I'd have thought they'd have thought of children's mental health and well-being," she said.
"It is quite devastating for Poppy to be told that, that was it, she can't have these games or training sessions with the team she has been with since she was six.
"It's not just my daughter, there are going to be girls across Wales. They need to understand the devastating impact they've had on all these girls.
"I don't really think an extra eight weeks of them training with the boys until the season is officially over is going to make a difference to anyone. It is not going to disadvantage the under-14s for September."
The WRU said it had been focused on restoring community rugby as safely as possible.
A spokesperson said. "To safeguard player welfare, it was vital to re-introduce all areas of the game gradually after such a long break from competitive rugby and that was our main priority over the past few months, along with ensuring everyone could enjoy community rugby activities once more."
"It is worth noting that the community rugby season would ordinarily end for all age groups in May but due to the long suspensions of rugby due to Covid, we decided not to stop rugby activity this summer, allowing training and matches to continue in the same age bandings as previously throughout June to help restart community rugby in a familiar environment.
"However, it was felt players and coaches needed as much time as possible to adjust to the new rules and technicalities of their new age banding, especially after the lockdown period, so we opened the 2021-22 season on 5 July to ease that transition ahead of the start of matrix rugby fixtures on 1 September."