Covid: 999 demands 'like New Year's Eve' as rules ease
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales home affairs correspondent
- Published
The head of a Welsh police force says the demands on 999 are like "New Year's Eve every day for us" as Covid restrictions are eased.
Pam Kelly said Gwent Police had seen an extra 5,000 calls - a rise of 22% - between April and June this year.
Most of those were accidents or violence linked to alcohol, she said.
Ms Kelly added that call demand had been significant across the UK and needed to be answered within six seconds.
"999 is our priority, we are here to save life," she said.
"But all we are asking the public is to think about their behaviour, think about the amount of alcohol consumption that they are having and the impact that has on other people.
"Generally, that's what increases demand, not just for policing, but for other emergency services as well."
Ms Kelly said there had been an increase in people having parties or gatherings in their homes and drinking too much - particularly during the European Championship.
"People have been stuck in for a very long time. All we're asking is for people to be careful and to think about their behaviour, the amount that they're drinking and just to make sure that doesn't impact on other people and the emergency services."
She said the volume of calls was affecting the time taken to answer the non-emergency 101 calls - but said about 40% of calls to that number were for other agencies, and not appropriate for the police.