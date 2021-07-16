Covid: Green Man festival sold out as return given go-ahead
One of Wales' largest music festivals has been given the green light to go ahead next month, following a further easing of Covid restrictions.
The Green Man festival will welcome revellers back to the Black Mountains, Powys, on 19 to 22 August for its 19th year.
Tickets have already sold out for acts including Fontaines DC, Gruff Rhys and Charlotte Church.
Local businesses have welcomed the festival's return.
Buster Grant, head brewer of Brecon Brewing, said the Green Man festival had been "very important" over the years to his business.
"Events have a twofold impact - there's the financial gain, so not having those events made a big dent in our sales and turnover," he said.
"The other one is public perception - so getting out to those events and we probably see something like 2,000 people.
"We hopefully keep a lot of them very happy with the sales of our beer, so [without the festival] those onward sales weren't happening."
Mr Grant said his company lost 90% of its business overnight when the first lockdown happened, and developed 19 new beers and ciders in bottles and cans for people to drink at home.
His company has also began working with the Welsh Rugby Union to supply beer and cider, and is in discussions with the Football Association of Wales.
"We had to think very fast and modify what we do."
'Busy is a nice word'
Raymond Grenfell, owner of Grenfell & Sons Grocers' in Crickhowell for 35 years, said the town centre was always busier during the festival.
"It's busy, it's what it's all about when you're in business, busy is a nice word.
"There's 20,000 people coming, if they all spent £1 with me that weekend I'd be very happy.
"People come here, see it, enjoy it and come back another time."