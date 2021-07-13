Electrocuted apprentice's supervisors had 'no training'
Those supervising an apprentice who was electrocuted at work had no training in supervision, an inquest has heard.
Tom Owen, 21, was working for Western Power Distribution (WPD) in a trench in Cardiff when the incident happened on 30 January 2017.
The inquest heard he had previously failed a test for working with live wires and was using wrong safety equipment on the day he died.
A trainer in cables and jointing with WPD said training was often "informal".
Darren Berry told the inquest that outside of formal training courses, apprentices' on-the-job training would be organised informally between craftspeople and apprentices, often working in pairs on individual jobs.
He told the jury there was no real training in supervision, "the jointers know their job and show apprentices how to do it".
Mr Berry also confirmed that at the time of Mr Owen's death there were no regular courses to keep jointers updated on the latest ways of working outside of occasional "tool box talks".
Assistant Coroner Sarah Richards said jointers had given statements to the inquest describing the lack of training they had been given.
She said: "It is striking that they don't see themselves as supervisors. They have no training as supervisors and no refresher courses.
"A jointer could be extremely proficient, but not proficient at teaching."
Mr Berry said the issue had been raised with his employers in the past and that "it is a conversation we've had with WPD many times, but we can only do what we're allowed to do".
'Failed test'
When asked about the test Mr Owen had failed during his training, Mr Berry said he had failed a test on working with live wires - he had not properly insulated the different wires from each other in a way that could cause a "flashover" with a ball of flame.
He had also not been using the correct protective gloves during the test.
Mr Berry said Mr Owen had been very upset by the failure and together they had worked out an action plan to get more live experience.
The jury was told managers were told of the failure, but there was no official way of letting those who might be supervising him during on-the-job training know.
"I'd be very surprised if jointers didn't know, but officially I don't know. I'd hope the team manager would send him with someone who'd keep him on a very tight leash," he said.
The inquest has previously heard the supervisor was working in a different trench which was out of sight when Mr Owen was electrocuted.
'Lack of equipment'
Mr Berry said Mr Owen did not appear to have the correct equipment with him the day he died.
He said he was missing a rubber mat which could have insulated against electric shock and wire cutters found in the trench were not insulated and should not have been used on live wires.
Mr Owen's insulated gloved were found nearby but he was not wearing them and his boots were standard work boots rather than the specially-insulated wellington boots he should have been using.
Mr Berry also said the exposed wires had not been insulated with the correct material.
He told the inquest that as a result of what happened to Mr Owen, WPD has introduced a policy of only allowing work on live cables with tools from a specific orange "live working" toolbox and that all other tools must be removed from the location before working on live cables.
He also said the company now required those under supervision to wear jackets with "under personal supervision" written on the back.
The coroner was told all jointers in the company should have had a "practical update" in the last 18 months where they were required to demonstrate practical skills in front of a trainer, but Mr Berry said he did not know when or if that would be repeated.
The inquest is continuing.