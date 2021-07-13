School Welsh language targets missed in some age groups
A target for children learning through Welsh has been missed - but ministers said figures remained "encouraging".
It came as the Welsh government set out its five-year plan to support the language - part of a goal to ensure a million people can speak it by 2050.
The number of seven-year-olds assessed through Welsh as a first language rose from 22% to 22.8% over five years - the target was 24%.
However, a bid to create 40 more nursery groups was delivered.
The latest figures showed learning through Welsh has risen for both Year 1 and 2 pupils, but not at the pace originally set by the government.
Officials have also admitted that recruiting Welsh-medium teachers "has been more challenging".
Data for 2021 are not available yet, but in 2020 another 311 primary and 500 secondary school teachers were needed to meet targets for teaching in Welsh.
The new work programme published on Tuesday said it will introduce a 10-year plan to increase the number of Welsh-medium teachers.
Setting out the plans, Education and Welsh language Minister Jeremy Miles said: "Our vision for our language is outward-looking and inclusive and I want everyone in Wales to feel like the language belongs to us all.
"By publishing this document early in this government's term, we're maintaining the momentum that's grown since 2017 and we're giving our partners a clear indication of our intentions for the next five years."
It was revealed on Monday that people will be required to speak at least a "courtesy" level of basic Welsh in order to get a job in Welsh government in future.