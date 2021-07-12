Anglesey: Fears over RAF Valley jobs risk as aircraft retired
- Published
Up to 70 jobs could be lost at an RAF base as an aircraft is decommissioned, a union has warned.
The Hawk T1 will be retired from service in March 2022 as part of Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans.
Unite said the plans were a "huge blow to the workforce" at RAF Valley on Anglesey and would lead to the loss of highly-skilled jobs.
The MoD said savings would be reinvested to deliver "new capabilities".
The aircraft, which first entered service in 1976, is also used by the Red Arrows, who are not affected by the decision and will continue to fly the planes until 2030.
Daryl Williams, Unite regional officer, said confirmation the plane would be taken out of service was not unexpected but the speed of the timetable was a shock.
"Up to 70 skilled jobs are now set to be lost. Unite is seeking urgent clarity over the future of the servicing and maintenance of the Red Arrows, as this could at least protect some jobs," he said.
The MoD said personnel who currently operate Hawk TMk1 would be assigned to other roles.
An spokesperson said: "The retirement reflects a transition to increased use of synthetic training as outlined in the integrated review. The savings made will be reinvested by defence to enable the delivery of new capabilities."