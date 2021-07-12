Parents angry at plans to shut three Neath Port Talbot schools
Concerns about plans to build a "super school" in the Swansea valley are being ignored, it has been claimed.
Neath Port Talbot council wants to close three English-medium primary schools and open a new school for more than 750 pupils by September 2024.
But parents have said they felt they were being ignored, and have until Wednesday to object to the plans, before a final decision is taken.
The council said it could not comment during the consultation period.
Last month, a slim majority of councillors backed a proposal to close Alltwen, Llangiwg and Godre'r Graig schools and build at Parc Ynysderw in Pontardawe instead.
More than 600 people objected to the plans during a consultation period, which ended in January, with 21 people supporting the proposal.
Investment in local education has been welcomed, but many concerns have been raised about the impact the move would have on local communities, childrens' wellbeing and the environment.
The council's consultation report said there was nothing to suggest the proposed new school would not provide the same levels of care and support to pupils, and the delivery of education could be "more effective" in larger schools.
Ben Holdsworth has two sons at Godre'r Graig, and described the plans as "tragic".
Godre'r Graig's school building was shut in 2019 after a tip behind the site was identified as posing a "medium risk". The children have since been educated in temporary accommodation in Pontardawe, near to the site for the proposed new school.
Mr Holdsworth said: "In Godre'r Graig school over 80% of the children used to walk to school from the local community. Now absolutely no children can walk to school.
"They either travel by coach, or like my children, they travel by car, which is a six-mile round trip. It doesn't really fit in with the council's objective, which is to see more children walking or cycling to school.
"The school was the focal point of the community. The footfall generated by the school was great. Older people and the parents would pass and stop and see people for a chat. It's a shame that school will now fall into a further state of disrepair.
"I think a modern school can provide opportunities, but in this instance the negatives far outweigh the positives."
Mr Holdsworth added that he believed there had "never been a better time to object" to the plans.
Proposals brought by Neath Port Talbot council included a school for 630 full-time pupils and 140 part-time nursery age pupils.
The site would also have a learning support centre for up to 16 children with autism, and has plans for a swimming pool.
The council said the new school would form part of a 'learning, health and wellbeing campus', made up of Cwmtawe community school and Pontardawe leisure centre.
Backlog maintenance costs of an estimated £2m at Alltwen, Llangiwg and Godre'r Graig were part of the reason behind the proposed closures, according to the council.
However, critics aid they had identified greater backlog maintenance costs at other primary schools within the borough, which have not been threatened with closure.
Plaid Cymru's South Wales West MS, Sioned Williams, said: "The 21st century school programmes allows for 'patch and mend'.
"We saw it happen up the road in the Welsh medium school in Ystylafera. It was an old building, and it was renovated. Why can't the money be used here again in the same way?
"The feeling among parents is extremely strong. People are devastated in three communities. They can't really believe it's happening, and more than that, they can't believe the council isn't listening to them.
"There's been some very valid objections of all different types."
Mrs Williams, who lives in Alltwen, added: "People didn't feel the consultation was meaningful and people feel they've lost trust in the council after a recording emerged of the former leader of the council saying he was in favour of super schools."
In a statement, a Neath Port Talbot council official said questions regarding the new school proposal were "fully answered" by education director Andrew Thomas at a cabinet meeting in June, when it was decided to move the Swansea Valley schools reorganisation programme to its next phase.