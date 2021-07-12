Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Rhosymedre
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Wrexham.
Officers found a 19-year-old man's body after being called to an address at Eglwysfan, Rhosymedre, on Sunday.
North Wales Police said officers were providing support to the victim's family.
Det Insp Chris Bell said he was aware of "highly graphic footage" being circulated on social media and warned people against sharing it.
"I would like to stress the importance of nothing being placed in the public domain that could cause further distress, or indeed prejudice any potential future trial," he said.
"This includes, but is not limited to, naming or speculation as to the identity of any individuals connected with this incident.
"For these reasons, we will not be commenting further on the case at this time."
On Sunday, the force issued a brief statement saying it had been called to an incident just after 17:00 BST and that there was "no on-going risk to members of the public".