Covid: Swansea Bay health board suspends home births
- Published
Related Topics
Home births have been suspended by one health board due to staff shortages.
Swansea Bay health board, which covers Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said a number of staff either had Covid, were self-isolating or were off sick.
It said the "very difficult decision" would be reviewed in two weeks.
Families who have planned a home birth have been asked to contact their community midwife to discuss the options available.
A health board statement added: "We appreciate this may cause disappointment, but please be assured the decision to suspend this service has not been taken lightly.
"We would ask you to make contact with us as soon as you have any signs of labour, which will help us plan your care."