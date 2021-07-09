Back of the net! Prince Charles backs England for Euros win
The Prince of Wales has shown off his own nifty footwork, as be backed England to win the Euro 2020 final.
Prince Charles stepped up to hit the back of the net, as England continue preparations to face Italy on Sunday.
He took his shot as he met members of a football academy during his annual tour of Wales.
But with the tiny open goal only feet away, this was no pressure penalty shot: "I'd be extremely disappointed if I missed that," he said.
"He used the inside of his foot and picked his spot and went for it," said Zoe Denman-Ellis, who offered the prince a chance to test his skills, as he visited the Cardiff HQ for his Prince's Trust charity.
The founder of a football academy for girls and young women, Lundby Juniors, said the royal had "good technique".
"He doesn't need any coaching from me," said Ms Denman-Ellis.
After kicking the ball between the posts, the prince said: "It takes a hell of a lot of practice."
Sport turned out to be a theme, as the prince also stopped off at Glamorgan County Cricket Club to mark its celebration of 100 years as a first-class county.
He has been patron of Glamorgan since 1986, and was greeted by club representatives and local school children on Friday.
As well as unveiling a plaque at the Sophia Gardens grounds in the Welsh capital, he also picked up the bat to show he could hit a ball too.
Prince Charles was on the final leg of a week-long tour of Wales with the Duchess of Cornwall.
He had admitted he could barely watch England's semi-final win against Denmark.
"Watching the football, it's rather too much for the nerves," he said.
During a visit to the Ponthir House Inn, in Ponthir, near Newport, the prince told drinkers he was backing England to win the Euro 2020 final.
"It would be marvellous if they won," he said.
The prince had donned an apron to pull a pint of Butty Bach beer.
Landlord, Barrie Walden, said: "We are short staffed at the moment".
After a sip, Charles declared the ale "very good," before raising his glass to wish staff and regulars: "Good luck."
The Ponthir House Inn has been supported with expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Prince Charles' "Pub is the Hub" initiative.
Launched in 2001, the not-for-profit organisation offers independent specialist advice to publicans to help them provide services in the community.
The visit was the last of Charles' week-long tour of Wales with Camilla.
He also enjoyed a game of bowls in the pub car park.
As he crouched to roll his ball towards the jack, the prince said: "Do I have to get right down to do this?"
"That's a test one," he said as the ball rolled slowly.
"Oh, you can chuck it up in the air!
"There you go, I knew I shouldn't have had the Butty Bach."