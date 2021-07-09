WRW Construction will enter administration after 'financial stress'
A well-known south Wales contractor says it has "no viable option" but to move into administration - despite having millions of pounds in orders.
WRW Construction, with headquarters in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said it had come under "significant financial stress" in the past week.
Directors said the firm had worked "tirelessly" to keep the business running.
But said administration was the "best course" open to the company.
A company spokesman said: "Despite a significant order book of over £60m to be delivered within the upcoming 12 months, a supportive lender, fantastic staff and prospects, regrettably, owing to a series of events the last week, including an unfavourable adjudication outcome, the business was put under significant financial stress."
It confirmed: "The directors are in the process of placing the company into administration."
In addition to its Llanelli HQ, it has offices in Cardiff and Bristol.
The firm's website said it was currently unavailable and to check back "in a few days".
WRW had been working for housing association Linc Cymru at sites in Malvern Drive, in Llanishen, Cardiff, and at housing and healthcare development Sunnyside Wellness Village, in Bridgend.
"We understand that this will cause significant inconvenience and upset, particularly to those who are due to move into Malvern Drive," a spokesman for Linc Cymeu said.
"We are now working with our partners to plan for the completion of works on both sites."