Tomasz Waga murder inquiry: Sixth man charged over Cardiff death
A sixth man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
Ajet Mehalla, 41, from Fairwater, in the city, was due to appear before magistrates on Friday after being charged with the murder of Tomasz Waga, who was from Poland and lived in Essex.
Mr Waga was found by a dog walker on Westville Road in the Penylan area of Cardiff on 28 January.
Mr Mehalla has also been charged with assault, conspiracy to produce a Class B substance and money laundering.
The five other men charged with murder have been remanded in custody while they await trial.
Meanwhile, police have said three other men - Gledis Mehalla, 19, and Artan Pelluci, 29, from Cathays, in Cardiff, and Elidon Elezi, 22, from East Finchley, London - are still wanted on suspicion of murder.
Officers are also looking for a silver Mercedes C200 Sport, with the registration number BK09 RBX, which was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga's body was found.