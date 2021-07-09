Llandeilo crash: Two drivers killed in head-on collision
Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision and a young girl airlifted to hospital, police have said.
A green Daf flatbed lorry and white Ford Transit Tipper crashed on the A40 near the Cottage Inn, Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, at 12:20 BST Thursday.
Two men, aged 62 and 40, who were driving, died in the crash, while the young girl, a passenger, was treated for minor injuries.
The road was closed until 22:00 as officers investigated.
Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage.