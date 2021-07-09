Llantrisant: Woman found dead in hotel, inquest hears
A 43-year-old woman was found dead in the room of the hotel where she was living, an inquest has heard.
Amanda Hill, who sold the Big Issue, was found by staff at the Three Saints Hotel in Llantrisant on 21 March.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was methadone toxicity and pulmonary emphysema with ingestion of etizolam, a Class C drug.
Coroner Graeme Hughes adjourned the inquest until January for the gathering of evidence.
He was told hotel staff had been concerned because Ms Hill had seemed upset the previous evening.
Emergency services were called but it was not possible to revive her and her body was identified by the hotel manager.