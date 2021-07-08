Covid: Doctors call for face masks to stay in healthcare settings
Face masks should still be used in healthcare settings, even if restrictions are eased elsewhere, the head of a doctors' group has said.
The Welsh government is under pressure from some after Boris Johnson said English restrictions could end in July.
British Medical Association Wales chairman, Dr David Bailey, said removing all rules would be the "wrong way to go" for healthcare settings.
He called for "flexibility" over future face mask rules.
Dr Bailey, a GP in Caerphilly, said he would continue to wear a mask in the supermarket and on public transport, but there was not a necessity to wear them outside.
He said: "I don't think we need to be perhaps quite as worried about it as we were six months ago because most of us are vaccinated and because there's much less likelihood of getting ill.
"So I think there does need to be a bit of flexibility and it looks likely that it won't be mandatory in the future."
Dr Bailey added that it was "reasonable" to reduce the amount of social distancing, but rejected a complete relaxation of the rules.
The Welsh government will announce any changes to Covid rules at its next review on 15 July.
"I think we would certainly strongly suggest that would be the wrong way to go in healthcare settings," he said.
"It's important, I think, to make sure that in healthcare settings we do try and continue to use face coverings."
Could there be different face mask rules in England and Wales?
Concerns have been raised about potential different rules in England and Wales, particularly by businesses on the border.
"Face masks shouldn't cause any problem at all on the borders," he said, urging the Welsh government to be "sensible and cautious".
Dr Bailey added: "The things that don't actually impact on getting on with your life, why not do them anyway?
"They've been proven to help and there is still a lot of Covid in the community."