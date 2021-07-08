Mumbles skate park blow as Swansea land transfer quashed
Plans to build a seafront skate park, sparking a row in Swansea, have been damaged after a High Court challenge.
A proposal for a £360,000 skate park on Mumbles Road was approved by Swansea council in February 2020.
But a High Court judge has formally quashed a land disposal decision, which would have transferred the site to Mumbles Community Council to develop.
The legal action was brought by seven residents of the street, who claimed the land transfer was unlawful.
They had concerns about the location of the planned facility and the way the transfer was handled.
The redevelopment plans have caused tension in the community in recent months.
The statement of reasons for the quashing said the council accepted that, prior to the decision being made, it did not publish its intention to dispose of the land for two weeks in a local newspaper, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The court document also said the council accepted that its decision did not comply with the 1972 Local Government Act.
A group called Mumbles Skatepark Association has been raising money for things such as benches, bike parking and upkeep costs for the skate park, which would replace an older facility.
An online petition in support of the skate park now has nearly 23,000 signatures.
But concerns have also been voiced about the proposed seafront location and lack of on-site parking.