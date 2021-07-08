Llangollen: Tribute paid to 'beloved' teenager killed in crash
- Published
The family of a 19-year-old who was killed in a car crash have paid tribute to their "beloved" daughter.
Abby Hill, from Acrefair, Wrexham, was a passenger in a Renault Clio which crashed near the Chainbridge Hotel in Berwyn, Llangollen, on Saturday night.
Her family said she was "just beginning to take on the world as a strong, independent lady".
Ms Hill died on Monday, two days after the crash near the Denbighshire hotel where she worked as a waitress.
North Wales Police has urged anyone with information to contact the force.
In a statement, Ms Hill's family said her "personality stood out in all the things she did in life".
"The love and affection we have for her will always be with us and she will always be in our hearts, leaving a huge impact on us as a family as well as everyone else that had the opportunity to get to know her," they added.
Ms Hill's sister Gemma said she would help her parents out a lot at home, and had an "obsession" with giraffes.
Her "passion, determination and the fight to the end will always be in our hearts," she added.