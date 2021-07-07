Covid antibodies estimated for 91.8% of adults in Wales
Nearly 92% of adults in Wales now have antibodies to help protect them against Covid-19, the latest blood sample survey suggests.
Two-thirds of young people under 25 now have antibodies, up from just over half a month ago, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
It takes samples to find out how many people have antibodies, indicating vaccination or having had Covid.
Having antibodies can help stop people contracting an infection again.
They are proteins in the blood that recognise specific infections and fight them off.
The survey is a reflection of the impact of the vaccination programme, although the ONS says finding antibodies alone is not a precise measure of the immunity protection from vaccination.
Updated results are published twice a month and the latest survey shows:
- An estimated nine in 10 adults, or 91.8% of the adult population in Wales have antibodies - a rise from 82.1% a month ago
- Two-thirds (66.4%) of 16 to 24-year-olds now have antibodies
- This rises to nearly 89% of 25 to 34-year-olds
- It rises through the age groups to 96.3% of 35 to 49-year-olds and 98.2% of 75 to 79-year-olds
The proportion of the population covered sees Wales ahead of the other UK nations - with 89.8% covered in England, 87.2% in Northern Ireland and 84.7% in Scotland.
Looking at the figures in England it is estimated that 59.7% of those aged 16 to 24 have antibodies, with 41.6% in Northern Ireland and 46.9% in Scotland.
The ONS in its analysis said the percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies in Wales continued to increase in those aged between 16 and 49 years.
The latest survey, of 1,764 people in Wales, took place in the week ending 20 June.