Cardiff: Fake taxi driver has sex assault sentence tripled
- Published
A man who posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault a woman has had his original sentence more than tripled by the Court of Appeal.
Ricardas Mikuckis, 33, of Newport, was jailed for 15 months in May for the assault on 30 August 2019.
He had offered his victim a free lift home from Cardiff city centre but drove her to an alley and assaulted her.
His sentence was ruled unduly lenient and increased to four and a half years, followed by five years on licence.
The moment Mikuckis offered the woman a lift home from Greyfriars Road was captured on CCTV.
His victim was able to escape from his car and raised the alarm with a passing motorist.
Mikuckis was identified and arrested on 10 September that year and found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on 7 May 2021.
His sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General Lucy Frazer.
She said: "Mikuckis took advantage of a vulnerable woman, offering safety when in reality he sought only to take advantage.
"I am glad the Court of Appeal saw fit to increase his sentence and I hope today's decision offers some comfort to his victim."