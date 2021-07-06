Schools: Mandatory secondary curriculum pushed back to 2023
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales News
- Published
Wales' new curriculum will be mandatory in secondary schools a year later than planned, but there will be no delay for primary schools, it has been announced.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said secondary schools could introduce it later due to Covid challenges.
Billed as the biggest reform to Welsh education in decades, it becomes statutory for children in primary schools from September 2022.
Some teaching unions have called for the roll out to be paused.
Due to be introduced in the first year of secondary school, Year 7, at the same time as primary, it will now be paused until 2023 for Years 7 and 8, before being rolled out to other years.
Confirming the timetable would continue as planned in primary schools and nurseries, Mr Miles said there would be flexibility in secondary schools if needed.
"I recognise that secondary schools have faced specific challenges such as managing qualifications, which, in some instances, have affected their readiness for curriculum delivery," he added.
"In 2022, schools which are ready to roll out the curriculum to Year 7 may do so, but this will not be mandatory until 2023, with roll out to Years 7 and 8 together."
Mr Miles said there would be extra help for schools to build on the "momentum" towards the new curriculum, including a "national network" of support and an extra £7m.
He said the curriculum provided "a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionise the quality of opportunity for our children and young people".
The new curriculum for Wales is based on six broad areas of learning and experience with literacy, numeracy and digital skills weaved into all lessons.
It sets a framework around which individual schools are meant build their own curriculum tailored for their pupils and communities.
Abercynon Community Primary School is one of dozens of pioneer schools who have been instrumental in developing the curriculum over several years.
Its lessons already try to embody the aims of the new curriculum, and pupils have a key role.
Teacher Alyson Mackay said."We're allowing them to influence learning. Developing the skills that we as teachers know they need to develop, but also also gearing it to their interests."
Deputy head teacher Sharon Smith said she felt ready for when the curriculum becomes mandatory in 2022 for primary schools.
"We do feel that we are in a good position as a school," she said.
She acknowledged other schools would want more time and said there was "a lot of support out there" for them.
"I think it's important that we do really embrace this opportunity to create our own curriculums for our schools and it is important to get it right."