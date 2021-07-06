Llangollen: Teenager dies after serious car crash injury
A 19-year-old woman taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a car crash has died.
She was a passenger in a Renault Clio involved in a collision near Berwyn's Chainbridge Hotel in Llangollen, Denbighshire, on Saturday night.
The 27-year-old driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving was later released under investigation.
North Wales Police has asked anyone at the Bridge Inn that evening who may have information to come forward.
Sgt Meurig Jones said: "Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the woman's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"The investigation is well underway, and I continue to urge anybody who may have information that could help us piece together what happened, to contact us immediately."
The teenager had been taken to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent after the crash.