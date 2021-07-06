Covid-19: One death during last week in Wales
- Published
There was one death involving Covid registered in Wales in the week ending 25 June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It was a hospital death in Wrexham.
This compared to no deaths at all in the previous week for the first time during the pandemic.
But Covid deaths remain very low in Wales - with four deaths involving Covid registered in the last four weeks.
There have been none at all in four health board areas in the last month - Cardiff and Vale, Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths from all causes with previous years, have been below average for 15 of the past 17 weeks. There were 10 deaths below the five-year average in the latest week.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see at this point in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the pandemic.
The number of deaths from all causes in Wales fell to 563 in the week ending 25 June, with 0.2% mentioning Covid on the death certificate.
Deaths were above average in both Scotland and Northern Ireland in the same week.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 48,277 deaths from all causes in Wales, with 7,900 (16.4%) mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate. This was 4,896 deaths above the five-year average.
In around 83% of Covid deaths last year, it was the underlying cause and no other pre-existing conditions were mentioned on the death certificate.
The second wave brought a peak in early January, but the third wave so far has brought very low numbers of deaths.
What else have we learned so far on Tuesday?
Separate figures out from Care Inspectorate Wales show, in the last two weeks, there have been two reported deaths of care home residents relating to suspected or confirmed Covid, having had no notifications between 26 March and 22 June.
It said there were 20 care homes which have reported cases involving staff or residents in the last week, an increase since the start of June, although numbers are still relatively low.