Llangollen crash: Man arrested as teen seriously injured

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened near Berwyn's Chainbridge Hotel

A 19-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a car crash in north Wales.

North Wales Police said a black Renault Clio crashed near Berwyn's Chainbridge Hotel, in Llangollen, Denbighshire, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The woman, who was a passenger, was taken to Wrexham's Maelor Hospital, then transferred to Stoke.

The 27-year-old male driver was arrested for drink-driving and has been released under investigation.

Police appealed for anyone who may have seen the pair at the Bridge Inn, in Llangollen, on Saturday night, to contact them.

