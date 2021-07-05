Llangollen crash: Man arrested as teen seriously injured
A 19-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a car crash in north Wales.
North Wales Police said a black Renault Clio crashed near Berwyn's Chainbridge Hotel, in Llangollen, Denbighshire, shortly after midnight on Sunday.
The woman, who was a passenger, was taken to Wrexham's Maelor Hospital, then transferred to Stoke.
The 27-year-old male driver was arrested for drink-driving and has been released under investigation.
Police appealed for anyone who may have seen the pair at the Bridge Inn, in Llangollen, on Saturday night, to contact them.